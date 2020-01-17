Arrest made following attempted Gorebridge handbag grab

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with attempting to steal a woman’s handbag on Saturday, January 11.

The incident happened on Hunterfield Road, Gorebridge when a man tried to grab the handbag of a 51-year-old woman who was about to board a bus opposite Scotmid.

A 31-year-old man was arrested and charged and appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Constable Jason McFarlane, from Dalkeith Police Station, said: “We would like to thanks the public and media for sharing our appeal for information in relation to this incident.”