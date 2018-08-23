Arrests made following Gorebridge incidents

Police Scotland have arrested two men in connection with various offences, including a housebreaking.

The incidents took place between 11.30pm on Monday (August 20) and 3.30am on Tuesday (August 21) in the Gorebridge area.

The men, aged 26 and 24, have been charged in connection with being on the grounds of private property with alleged intent to steal, and break-ins to three vehicles in the South Quarry area of Gorebridge.

They have also been charged with road traffic offences, possession of a Ford Focus which was reported stolen from Musselburgh on August 8, and a break-in to a property in the Rosebery Reservoir area.

PC John Lumsden of the Community Investigation Unit said: “Thanks to the vigilance of the public in reporting their concerns and quickly providing information to police, we were able to deploy local and specialist resources to the area.

“This led to the recovery of a stolen vehicle and the arrest of two men for a number of offences, who were held in police custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

“I would urge the public to continue to report any suspicious behaviour to Police Scotland on 101, providing details of any individuals or vehicles involved wherever possible. Always dial 999 if you see a crime in progress.”