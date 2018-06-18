Astroturf stolen from playpark

Police are appealing for information following the theft of Astroturf from a play park in Mayfield last month.

Between 4.30pm on May 16 and 8.30am on May 17 a large quantity of Astroturf was stolen from a play park under construction at Bogwood Road, Mayfield.

A police spokesman said: “Anyone who remembers seeing any suspicious behaviour in the area, or has any information in relation to the incident is asked to come forward.

“Those with information can contact Dalkeith Police Station via 101, quoting incident 1219 of 17th May 2018, or contact the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, Crime Stoppers are an independent charity and any information given to them is 100 per cent anonymous.”