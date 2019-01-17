Bilston attempted robbery: Police appeal for witnesses

Police in Midlothian are appealing for witnesses following an attempted robbery in Bilston.

The incident happened at around 7.45am on Wednesday (January 16) at a business premises in Park Avenue.

Staff were working within when a man entered in possession of a pole and demanded money.

The store’s emergency alarm was activated and the male fled empty-handed.

Inquiries are now ongoing to trace the suspect and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

He is described as white, around 5ft 9ins tall with dark hair and wearing a navy blue and white Timberland jacket, blue jeans, multi-coloured Nike Air Jordan trainers, black and red gloves, a navy blue tammy hat and a dark coloured hooded top with the hood up. In addition, he was in possession of a black and red backpack and had dark-rimmed glasses on.

Detective Constable Mark Asquith from Dalkeith CID said: “While nothing was stolen from the premises, this was a frightening experience for staff. Thankfully, however, they were able to activate the emergency alarm, which forced the suspect to leave.

“Anyone who remembers seeing any suspicious activity around Park Avenue on Wednesday morning should contact police immediately.

“In addition, anyone who recognises the description of the man responsible is also urged to get in touch.”

Those with information can contact Dalkeith CID via 101 and quote incident number 495 of the 16th January. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111