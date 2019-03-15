Body found in Penicuik

Police are investigating following the discovery of the body of a man on a wooded pathway in Penicuik.

The area between Charles Street and Mauricewood Road has been cordoned off, after a member of the public alerted police this morning.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in Midlothian are investigating following the death of a man in Penicuik.

“Officers were contacted at around 7.10am on Friday, March 15 after a member of the public discovered the body in Charles Street.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing.”