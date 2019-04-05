Body found in search for missing Mayfield man

Police in Midlothian have confirmed that a body has been found as part of the search for missing Mayfield man Ross Taylor.

Officers conducting inquiries in a wooded area near to Crichton Castle, Pathhead made the discovery at around 12.50pm today (Friday).

Ross Taylor

Formal identification has yet to take place, however the family of Ross Taylor have been informed.

Inquiries are continuing at this stage.

Ross was last seen at home on Sunday at lunch time. And following an emotional appeal by his partner on Wednesday, police released CCTV footage yesterday of Ross in Pathhead on Sunday afternoon.