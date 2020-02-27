Body found near Penicuik

Police Scotland can confirm that the body of a man has been found in the Glencorse Burn on the Bush Estate near Penicuik.

The find yesterday evening follows the appeal made yesterday morning to help trace missing 48-year-old man Cameron Imrie, who was last seen at the Bush Estate at around 12.10pm on Tuesday, February 25 and was last in touch with his family around 12.30pm on the same day.

Chief Inspector Arron Clinkscales, Midlothian Area Commander, said; “The death is being treated as unexplained and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

“No formal identification has been made at this time but the family of Cameron Imrie, who was reported missing from Penicuik on Tuesday, 25 February, have been informed.”