Body found on Edinburgh City Bypass

A man’s body has been discovered this morning on the central reservation of the Edinburgh City Bypass.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police in Midlothian are currently in attendance on the A720 near to the Sheriffhall Roundabout following the discovery of a man’s body on the central reservation.

“The incident was reported to police around 8.20am on Thursday, January 17.

“Inquiries into the full circumstances are ongoing, and the death is being treated as unexplained. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

“Closures are currently in place on the Edinburgh City Bypass in both directions. The public is thanked for their patience at this time.”