Bonnyrigg fire-raising incident

An appeal has been launched after a fire was deliberately set at an address in Midlothian.

Shortly before 4am yesterday (Monday), a resident of Royal Scots Place, Bonnyrigg, contacted the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service after being woken when a smoke alarm went off.

A fire was found to have been started at the door of an adjacent address which caused damage to the door surround and external lighting. Fortunately nobody was within the address or injured as a result of the incident.

Officers are treating the incident as a targeted and deliberate act and inquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the Royal Scots Place area, or who has any information to identify and trace those responsible, should contact Dalkeith CID via 101, quoting incident number 0435 of 5 August.

An anonymous report can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.