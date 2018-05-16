Break-ins and thefts in Kirkcaldy and Roslin

Police in Fife and Midlothian are appealing for witnesses following a number of linked crimes in their areas.

Between midnight and 4am on Tuesday (May 15) an address in Inchkeith Crescent, Kirkcaldy was broken into.

During this time a blue Audi Q5 car, with registration number J9JDF, was stolen from outside the property.

Officers currently believe this break-in is linked to a similar offence, which took place in the Seafield area of Kirkcaldy on April 27.

Police in Midlothian then received a report of a break-in and theft from a convenience store in Roslin.

At around 2.50am on Wednesday (May 16) local officers received a call relating to four men who had forced entry to the Roslin Supermarket on Main Street before making off with a three-figure sum of cash from the shop’s till.

The suspects were seen to enter a dark-coloured Audi SQ5, which then made off towards Bilston. It is believed the vehicle used was the same one stolen from the home in Inchkeith Crescent, Kirkcaldy the previous evening.

Anyone with information relating to these crimes is asked to come forward.

Detective Constable Andy Palin from Dalkeith CID said: “We are currently liaising with our colleagues in Fife to establish where these travelling criminals originate from and are following a number of lines of enquiry.”

“Anyone who saw any suspicious activity around the Roslin Supermarket during the early hours of Wednesday, or who can help us identify the suspects should contact us immediately.”

Those with information can contact Kirkcaldy CID via 101 and quote incident numbers 259 of the 16th May (Inchkeith Crescent); 400 of the 27th April; or 248 of the 16th April (Roslin) . Alternatively an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.