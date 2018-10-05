Breaking news: Midlothian Council fraud arrests made

Police investigating allegations of serious fraud at Midlothian Council have arrested two men and two women.

An investigation was launched in April at Midlothian Council into serious fraud allegations over the awarding of road servicing contracts to at least one private company.

Police have confirmed that arrests have now been made.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Following a referral from Midlothian council and an investigation by the Economic Crime Unit, two men aged 63 and 49, and two women aged 61 and 50 have been charged. A report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

A Midlothian Council spokesman said: “We are aware from the Police that, following an investigation by the Economic Crime Unit, two men aged 63 and 49, and two women aged 61 and 50 have been charged. While we cannot comment any further, we can confirm that none of the four charged are current Midlothian Council employees.”