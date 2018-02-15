Business break-ins arrest

Police Scotland has confirmed that a 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged following a series of break-ins and attempted break-ins to businesses in the Penicuik area.

Seven properties were broken into as well as six attempts to break in to properties in the John Street, Edinburgh Road, High Street and Carnethy Avenue areas of Penicuik between September 1 and October 27.

The man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

If you have any information or concerns about housebreaking please speak to a local officer, visit your nearest station, call the non-emergency number 101 or visit the Police Scotland website at http://www.scotland.police.uk/keep-safe/home-and-personal-property/