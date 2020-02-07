Chemist’s delivery van was found up on bricks this morning with no wheels.

A delivery van belonging to Cohen’s Chemists at the health centre in Bonnyrigg has had its four wheels stolen overnight last night (February 6) between 6.30pm and 8.30am today (February 7).

Craig Adam posted the information to the local facebook page for Residents Info Forum - Bonnyrigg and Lasswade earlier today.

The vehicle was found in the car park this morning parked up on bricks with all four wheels and tyres missing.

If you happened to be in the area and have any dash cam footage or saw something suspicious, call police on the 101 number to report it. Alternatively, you can call the branch directly on 0131 663 6336, who will pass on all relevant information.