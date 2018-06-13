Collision leaves road closed

Salters Road in Dalkeith remains closed following a road traffic collision between a motorcycle and a police vehicle which left two teenagers in hospital.

Police are now investigating the incident which happened in the early hours of this morning.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The incident happened at around 4.20am on Wednesday 13 June when a motorcycle was involved in a collision with a police vehicle.

“Two 16-year-old youths were taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place. The public are asked to avoid the area if possible.

“Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0380 of 13 June.”