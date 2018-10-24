Crimebeat October 16-23

Here is your weekly crimebeat round-up for Midlothian, for the period October 16-23.

Penicuik

On October 16 officers enforced a search warrant at an address in Penicuik where a quantity of controlled drugs were recovered. A female has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

At 8pm on October 16 officers attended a disturbance at an abandoned building in Roslin. Two males were located within, one of whom was found to have a personal amount of cannabis in his possession. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

At 1pm on October 18 police received a report of men attempting to sell televisions from the back of a van near to the ESSO Petrol Station at Hillend. Members of the public are reminded that these goods may be faulty or potentially stolen. Enquiries are ongoing. The men are not thought to be local.

At 7am on October 18 officers traced a young male to an address in Penicuik in possession of offensive weapons and a small amount of controlled drugs. He was subsequently arrested and reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

Bonnyrigg

On October 17 Roads Policing officers stopped a 35 year old female in a residential area of Bonnyrigg driving a vehicle without a valid policy of insurance. The vehicle was seized under the Road Traffic Act and the female charged in connection with the incident. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Loanhead

At 2pm on October 18 officers seized a vehicle near to Straiton in Loanhead for not having a valid policy of insurance. The male driver has been charged and reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

Gorebridge

A 48-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with damage to a number of vehicles in the Gorebridge area on October 20. The man was remanded in custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

Dalkeith

At about 11am on October 16 a 28-year-old male was arrested on an outstanding warrant in the Dalkeith area and held to appear at court the next lawful day.

At 5pm on October 19 officers responded to numerous reports of a vehicle accident near to the town centre of Dalkeith where a vehicle had come off the road. The female occupant was found to be under the influence, charged with multiple road traffic offences and held in custody to appear at Court the next lawful day, a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

A 37-year-old man was arrested and charged following attempt break-ins to vehicles in the Eskdaill Street area of Dalkeith on October 21. The man who was also found in possession of a Class A drug was remanded in custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.