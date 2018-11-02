Crimebeat October 23-30

Here is your weekly round-up of crime across Midlothian, as reported by Police Scotland.

Dalkeith

On October 22, following a report of shoplifting in the area of Dalkeith town centre, a 39 year old female was arrested and charged. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

On October 22 roads policing officers on mobile patrol observed a motorbike driving in the Cousland area of Dalkeith. The motorbike made off on seeing police but was traced nearby. A 21 year old male has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal for various road traffic offences.

On October 23 officers on mobile patrol traced two motorbikes being used off-road in the area of Shawfair, Danderhall. The drivers were issued with warnings under anti-social behaviour legislation.

On October 24 officers from the licensing department found a retail food unit operating in the Millerhill area of Dalkeith without a relevant licence. Trading was ceased and a 32 year old female reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

On October 28 officers responded to an alarm activation at Sainsbury’s, Dalkeith. On arrival officers discovered an insecurity and persons within the premises unlawfully. Two 16 year old males were arrested and charged with the offence. A report has been submitted to the Youth Justice

Officer.

On October 28 roads policing officers identified a vehicle being driven without a valid policy of insurance in the Pathhead area. The vehicle was seized by police and a 27 year old female reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

On October 29 officers forced entry to a premises and arrested a female on several outstanding warrants. She was held in custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on October 30.

Newtongrange / Mayfield

On October 22 in Newtongrange officers on mobile patrol observed a vehicle make off at speed. The vehicle was traced and the driver subsequently traced hiding nearby. A 26 year old male has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal for driving without a licence or insurance.

On October 25 officers on patrol in the area of Main street, Newtongrange recovered a small quantity of cannabis in possession of a 14 year old male. A report has been submitted to the Youth Justice Officer.

On October 26 a Hedge row in the area of Westhouses road, Mayfield was set alight by unknown persons causing significant damage. Police enquiries are continuing into the incident.

Gorebridge

On October 27 roads policing officers identified a vehicle being driven without a valid policy of insurance in the Newlandrig area. The vehicle was seized by police and the driver reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

On October 27 roads policing officers identified a vehicle being driven in an erratic manner in the Newlandrig area. The driver was spoken to and a warning administered under anti-social behaviour legislation.

On October 28 roads policing officers stopped a vehicle in the Stobhill road area of Gorebridge and found the driver to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs. A 39 year old male was arrested and reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

Penicuik

On October 23 persons unknown overcame security and entered two units within the grounds of Beeslack High School. No items of property were taken on this occasion. Police enquiries are continuing.

On October 28 entry was forced to a premises at Midlothian Innovation Centre, Bush estate, Penicuik. Items were removed from within by persons unknown. Police are continuing enquiries into the incidents.

On October 28 officers were called to a premises in the Penicuik area, with reports of a male refusing to leave. On arrival, officers found a 26 year old male wanted on an outstanding apprehension warrant. The male was arrested and held to appear in court on October 29.

Loanhead

On October 29 officers seized several items of property that are believed to be stolen from a business premises in Loanhead. Further enquiry is ongoing into the owners of the goods.

Bonnyrigg

On October 23 a vehicle parked in the area of Carnethie street, Rosewell suffered damage to the tyres. Police enquiries are continuing.

On October 28 officers on mobile patrol recovered a small amount of Cannabis in possession of two males in the Lasswade road area. A 22 and 25 year old male have been reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

On October 29 officers attended several reports of anti-social behaviour within the Lasswade Centre. Patrols will continue within the area over the coming week.