Crimebeat round-up

Our weekly crimebeat update for the period of August 6-13 lists incidents recorded by police in the west side of Midlothian.

Bonnyrigg

On August 10 a 14-year-old female was charged with shoplifting from Tesco on Rosewell Road.

Loanhead

On August 6 at Dunelm, Straiton, two males committed a theft by shoplifting. They are described as in their late 20s, one wearing a black cap, black puffy jacket with short blond hair. The other was wearing a cream coloured jacket. Enquiries are ongoing.

Overnight on August 7 there was an attempt break-in to Greggs. Enquiries are ongoing.

At about midnight on August 7 at Asda two females committed a theft by shoplifting. They are described as white, 5ft 5, medium build, grey and black pyjama bottoms, black and white hoody, long brown ponytail, early 20s. The second suspect is described as white, 60-years-old, large build, short white hair wearing a peach top and a navy cardigan.

On August 7 a 46-year-old male and a 36-year-old female were charged with theft by shoplifting at Straiton Retail Park.

During the early hours of August 8 a theft occurred at a shop on McNeil Avenue and a dark coloured vehicle was involved. Enquiries are ongoing.

On the afternoon of August 8 a female carried out theft by shoplifting at Dunelm, Straiton. She is described as white, medium build, 25-years-old, short dark hair, wearing a denim jacket and jeans with white trainers. She was accompanied by another female described as skinny, 25-years-old, long blonde hair, wearing all dark clothing.

At 9pm on August 8 at Asda, a male and female were responsible for a theft shoplifting. The woman is described as white, blonde hair, 5ft 8, late 20s, wearing a red top and white trousers. The man is white, with short dark hair, wearing a blue top, white shorts and navy trainers. Both made off in a silver vehicle.

During the early hours of August 10 properties on Dalum Loan and The Loan were disturbed by a culprit trying to gain entry through open bedroom windows. No entry was gained. He is described as white, 5ft 7, skinny, short curly hair, wearing a dark cap, and dark clothing. Enquiries are ongoing.

On August 11 an 18-year-old and 27-year-old female were charged with theft by shoplifting from Asda.

Penicuik

On August 6 a 41-year-old male and a 37-year-old female were charged with possession of drugs at Eastfield Drive.

At Edinburgh Road on August 8 a 46-year-old male was charged with having no insurance on his vehicle.

At Edinburgh Road on August 9, a 41-year-old female was charged with careless driving.

On August 10 a 59-year-old male was charged with having no insurance on his vehicle.