Dalkeith arrest as part of motorbike thefts inquiry

An arrest has been made in Dalkeith as part of an ongoing inquiry into the theft of motorcross bikes and riding equipment in East Lothian, West Lothian and Fife.

On Tuesday (October 16), officers from the Community Investigation Unit in Musselburgh carried out a search of an address in Allan Terrace, Dalkeith, where a number of evidential items were seized from within.

An off-road motorcycle was also recovered during this activity and inquiries are ongoing to establish ownership of the bike.

A 28-year-old man has been charged and will appear in court at a later date.

Detective Sergeant Cameron Walker from the CIU in Musselburgh said: “We are committed to tackling acquisitive crimes in all forms and our inquiries into the theft of motorcross bikes and equipment will continue.

“We are getting lots of vital support from the motorcross community and I want to thank them for all the assistance they’ve provided so far with our investigation.

“If you wish to provide any information relevant to similar offences then please contact us on 101 or make an anonymous report to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”