Dalkeith Crimebeat August 9-15

On Tuesday, August 10, at Shawfair Train Station, Danderhall a 36-year-old man was stopped by police after acting suspiciously. After officers smelt cannabis, the man was found to have a green herbal matter in his possession. He has been issued a Recorded Police Warning.

On Thursday, August 12, in the Danderhall area, an off-road motorcycle was spotted by police driving in a dangerous manner. The driver failed to stop when requested and made off from the area.

When traced the 20-year-old male rider had abandoned the motorcycle and began a foot chase with police. He was arrested and charged with four road traffic offences. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Saturday, August 14, on Salters Road, a parked car was vandalised by a man who repeatedly kicked the vehicle. Enquiries are ongoing.

On Saturday, August 14, at a licensed premises in Dalkeith, police attended due to reports of ongoing fighting. On attendance no persons made themselves known to police and no disturbance was observed.

A man present was reported to have on his persons an off-white substance, which was then seized by police. The 20-year-old man was charged with the possession of drugs under the Misuse of Drugs Act, a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Sunday, August 15, police were requested to attend a store on Eskbank Road due to a man becoming aggressive. Upon arrival police offers noted that staff were shaken up by his violence and a window had been smashed.

The 39-year-old man was traced nearby and arrested. He was conveyed to custody and reported to the Procurator Fiscal for using threatening and abusive behaviour, and vandalism.

On Sunday, August 15, at a public store, a 39-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman appeared to act suspiciously after filling a trolley with items and loitering around the exit without paying for the items, in an attempt to take the goods.