Dalkeith man remanded in custody following caravan fire

A Dalkeith man has been remanded in custody after a caravan in West Lothian was set on fire with people inside.

Michael Stewart (28), understood to be a member of Scotland’s traveller community, appeared on petition at Livingston Sheriff Court last Friday.

He was charged with attempted murder and wilful fire-raising which caused danger to life.

Stewart was arrested following a police probe into a blaze at a residential caravan site near Pumpherston, West Lothian.

An adult male and a child, who were in the burning caravan, thankfully managed to make their escape from the fire.

Stewart, from Dalkeith, Midlothian, made no plea and the case was continued for further inquiries.

He is expected to make a second court appearance within eight days to be fully committed for trial.