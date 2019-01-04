Damage to vehicles in Newtongrange

Overnight December 24/25, 2018, a large number of vehicles were damaged, whilst parked in Fourth Street, Sixth Street and The Square in Newtongrange.

PC Broatch from the Midlothian Community Action Team said: “This is a mindless act carried out by person(s) with no respect for other people’s property and no consideration for financial implications of having the damage repaired.

“I would like to encourage anyone with any information regarding these incidents to come forward and notify police immediately.”