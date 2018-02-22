Drugs arrest

A man has been charged under the Misuse of Drugs Act following the recovery of Class A drugs in Penicuik.

Officers carried out an intelligence-led search of a property in Yarrow Court on Tuesday (February 20) where they seized £4,000 worth of crack cocaine and two bags of white powder, which have been sent for analysis.

A number of other items associated with drug dealing were also removed from the property and the 26-year-old was arrested.

He will appear in court at a later date.

Chief Inspector Kenny Simpson, Local Area Commander for Midlothian said: “Drugs are a blight on our communities and tackling substance abuse and the harm it causes is one of our top priorities in Midlothian.

“We continue to act on intelligence from the public to respond and will carry out enforcement activity wherever appropriate to bring offenders to justice.

“If you would like to report ongoing drug crime in your area then please do so by contacting us on 101 or annonymously through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.