Family pays tribute to Newtongrange man who died following garden disturbance

Roddy Georgeson, who died following an incident in Newtongrange last Saturday night.

At around 8.50pm on Saturday, August 14, police received a report of a disturbance in a garden at Lingerwood Road, Newtongrange.

Emergency services attended and a 41-year-old man died at the scene. He has now been named as Roderick (Roddy) Georgeson.

Mr Georgeson’s family said: “Roddy was a much loved son, who was kind, bright and a friend to all who met him.”

Detective Inspector Frank Travers said: “We are appealing for information regarding this incident.

"In particular, I would ask motorists with dash cam devices, who were in the area during Saturday evening, to check their footage for any information which could assist the investigation.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to thank members of the public for their support and co-operation as we continue our enquiries.”

A 48-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death. He was due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, August 16.