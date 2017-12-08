Festive drink driving warning

Drivers are being reminded that the best approach is none when it comes to drink driving this Christmas and New Year.

Officers from the Road Policing Unit will be carrying out additional checks in December and into the New Year to keep roads safe across Midlothian.

Local Road Policing Inspector Richard Latto said that the geography of the area means that extra care should be taken when driving. He added: “If you’re out celebrating, please make plans for getting home - there are still plenty of options in our rural areas like buses, taxis, overnight accommodation or a designated driver; drinking and driving is reckless.

“And don’t forget about any journeys you’ll make the morning after too.”