Five men were arrested on Monday after armed police and a helicopter were called to a site in Old Dalkeith Colliery.

Police rushed to the scene at around 11.30pm after several calls about a disturbance allegedly involving weapons and a vehicle.

Five men aged 19, 25, 29, 33 and 54 were arrested and charged.

One man was mildly injured but did not need medical treatment.

The men are due to appear at the Sheriff Court today (January 8).

They will also be reported to the Procurator Fiscal