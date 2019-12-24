Further police appeal following Mayfield robbery

Officers in Midlothian are renewing their appeal for information on a robbery, which took place in the Mayfield area one week ago today.

The incident happened around 7.55pm on Tuesday, December 17, in a woodland area near to Westhouses Road, where a 34-year-old man was robbed of his watch and cash, while out walking his dog.

The suspect is described as being a man, approximately 6ft tall, with an older-sounding raspy voice and a local accent. He was wearing black cotton gloves and smelled strongly of alcohol.

Officers are particularly keen for members of the public to come forward if they have any information about the stolen watch, which is described as being a silver Emporio Armani link watch with a white face and black roman numerals.

Detective Inspector Ben Leathes, from Dalkeith CID, said: “The suspect stole the victim’s silver Armani watch, in addition to a mid two-figure sum of cash.

“We’re asking everyone in the community to think back over the past week. Has someone you know started wearing a new Armani watch, or have you even seen someone trying to sell such a watch? If so, please come forward.

“Similarly, if you witnessed anything suspicious in the area of Westhouses Road around the time of the robbery, any information could prove vital.”