Have your say on police body worn video cameras
The people of Midlothian are being invited to share their views on the use of Body Worn Video cameras by more police officers and staff in other roles within Police Scotland.
Friday, 27th August 2021, 6:00 am
Completing the national survey is an opportunity for you to help shape the use of Body Worn Video cameras by police officers and staff when interacting with communities in Scotland.
Your views will help inform police protocols, code of practice and training to ensure that things are done in an appropriate and proportionate way, each and every time.
The survey will be open until August 31 .
You can take part in the police body camera consultation by going to: https://consult.scotland.police.uk/strategy-insight-and-innovation/police-scotlands-use-of-body-worn-video-public-con/.