Housebreakings in Bonnyrigg and Haddington

Police Scotland is appealing for witnesses following two housebreakings in Midlothian and East Lothian over the weekend.

Sometime between 9pm and 11.55pm on Friday June 21, a home in Eskbank Road, Bonnyrigg was broken into and various electrical goods were stolen along with a Lexus NX 300H car.

Officers on vehicle patrol identified the vehicle and a brief pursuit took place before the occupants abandoned the car in Woodburn Park, Dalkeith in the early hours of Saturday June 22.

All of the stolen items were recovered within.

A second break-in then occurred sometime between 8pm on Saturday June 22 and 10.30am on Sunday June 23 at an address in Knowsley Park, Haddington.

After entry was forced to the property, the keys to a dark blue Volkswagen Tiguan were stolen, before the car was then taken from outside the house.

The car, which has registration number SM66 LGU, remains stolen and inquiries are ongoing to recover it and identify those responsible.

Detective Inspector Ben Leathes from Lothians and Scottish Borders CID said: “Both of these incidents are being investigated as part of Operation Greenbay, our ongoing initiative to tackle the theft of vehicles across the Lothians and Scottish Borders.

“As part of these inquiries I would ask that anyone who remembers seeing any suspicious activity around Eskbank Road on Friday evening, or Knowsley Park on Saturday evening into Sunday morning, to contact police immediately.

“Likewise anyone with any other relevant information that can assist us, is also urged to come forward.”

Those with information can contact CID at Dalkeith Police Station via 101 and quote incident number 5362 of the 21st (Bonnyrigg) or 1569 of the 23rd June (Haddington). Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.