Jackets stolen from shop

Police are appealing for witnesses after a shop was broken into at Dobbies Garden Centre on Saturday February 3.

The incident happened at around 7pm when two men in dark clothing broke into the Tog 24 store at Dobbies Garden Centre in Lasswade.

An example of a waterproof jacket stolen by thieves from Tog24 at Dobbies Garden Centre

Sixty-seven waterproof jackets were stolen with an approximate value of £4500.

Officers are now appealing for anyone with information that can assist them with their inquiries to please get in contact.

Similarly if anyone is offered an outdoor jacket for sale, you are urged to get in touch.

Detective Constable Cameron Walker of Dalkeith CID said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area on Saturday around 7pm and who may have seen something suspicious.

“We’d also like to hear from anyone who has been offered a jacket like this for sale.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers on 101 quoting incident 1417 of 4th February or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111