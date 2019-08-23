Large increase in reported sexual assaults

Sex crimes in Midlothian have increased over the last year, with the number of indecent or sexual assaults more than doubling.

A report on crimes in the county over the first quarter of this year has revealed that the number of sexual assaults were up by 120 per cent compared to the same period last year. Sex crimes as a whole went up by 17.6 per cent while there was a 43 per cent fall in rape and attempted rape cases reported.

A report by Police Scotland put the increase in reports of sexual assault in part down to an “improved confidence in reporting”.

It said: “Partnership working is critical in dealing with sexual crime reported. The support offered to victims by partner agencies is essential and we continue to refer victims to these agencies.

“We know that rape and sexual crime remains under-reported and it is only through work with partners we can help to give victims that confidence to report.”

Overall, reported crime in Midlothian between April and June this year was down 10 per cent compared to the same period last year.