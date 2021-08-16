Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Anthony Angelosanto, 48, faced three charges of murder, stalking and breaching bail conditions when he appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

The accused, of Newtongrange, made no plea and he was remanded in custody during the private court hearing.

Died: Roddy Georgeson

The case was committed for further examination and the accused is expected to appear back at the capital court within eight days.

The body of Roderick ‘Roddy’ Georgeson was discovered in a garden at Lingerwood Road in Newtongrange at around 9pm on Saturday August 14.

Following the incident on Saturday night, Detective Inspector Frank Travers, of Police Scotland said: “We are appealing for information regarding this incident.

“In particular, I would ask motorists with dash cam devices, who were in the area during Saturday evening, to check their footage for any information which could assist the investigation.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank members of the public for their support and co-operation as we continue our enquiries.”

Hundreds of tributes have been paid to Roddy following his death including touching comments from friends, family and former school pals.

Roddy’s partner also took to social media to post a picture of the popular 41-year-old taken just last week.

She simply added: “‘Smiles makes smiles’ was his saying.”

In an official tribute Roddy’s family said: “Roddy was a much loved son, who was kind, bright and a friend to all who met him.”

