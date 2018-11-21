Man arrested after bomb squad called to Dalkeith house

A bomb squad has been investigating within a Dalkeith home after a number of suspicious items were discovered.

Police in Midlothian were called to an address in Elmfield Park on Tuesday by the Scottish Ambulance Service following concern for a person within.

But when officers entered the property they discovered a number of items inside which caused concern.

A bomb disposal unit was called out and has been conducting an investigation.

A 19-year-old man was taken to hospital yesterday with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

He has since been arrested in connection with breaching the peace and assaulting a police officer.

Police remain at the property as officers continue to investigate.

A police spokesman said: “Police in Midlothian were called to an address in the Elmfield Park area of Dalkeith at around 2.10pm on Tuesday 20 November by the Scottish Ambulance Service following a concern for a person within.

“A 19-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries. Emergency services are currently at the scene and inquiries remain ongoing.”