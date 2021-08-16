Man arrested after Dalkeith assault on woman

stock photo

The incident occurred at around 5.15pm in the Drum Estate, Dalkeith on Friday, August 13.

The man was due to appear at court on Monday, August 16.

A report is being submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

An investigation got under way immediately after police received a report of the Dalkeith assault.

Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2910 of 13 August, 2021.