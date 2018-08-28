Man arrested following break-ins

Police in Midlothian have arrested a man following three break-ins in Penicuik.

The incidents took place in the early hours of August 21 at The Royal Hotel in the High Street, the Post Office Sorting Office in John Street and Penicuik South Church Hall in Bog Road.

A three-figure sum of cash and a charity box were stolen from the hotel, parcels were taken from the Post Office and a charity box containing a two-figure sum of money was stolen from the church.

The parcels and the charity box, which was stolen from the church, have since been recovered.

The 27-year-old man has been charged in connection with these incidents and appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on August 24.

PC Mark Asquith of the Community Investigation Unit said: “We remain committed to tackling break-ins and I want to reassure the community that we continue to use all resources at our disposal to investigate such incidents.”