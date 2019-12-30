Man arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in Eskbank

On December 17, officers attended Bonnyrigg Road, Eskbank, in relation to a man driving erratically and possibly under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Officers attended and traced the 33-year-old male driver who subsequently provided a positive result to a roadside drugs test. He was arrested, searched and found to be in possession of substances believed to be drugs.

The man was conveyed to a station for the station procedure to be completed. However, he failed to provide samples for testing and was charged with a contravention of Section 7 of the Road Traffic Act 1988, possession of a class A drug, possession of a class B drug and also possession of a bladed article. He was held in custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.