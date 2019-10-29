Man attacked in Millerhill by clown masked and hooded robbers

Police are appealing for information after a man was robbed in Millerhill, Dalkeith, in the early hours of Thursday, October 24.

At around 2.40am on Thursday morning, a 30-year-old man was attacked in Wymet Gardens, Millerhill, Dalkeith, by two men who stole his bag containing a lap top. He did not require medical treatment following the incident.

Both suspects are described as white, approximately six foot in height and of a large build. One man had a clown mask covering his face and wore a black jacket and dark trousers. The second man was wearing a black jacket with the hood up, grey jogging bottoms and a khaki coloured snood covering his face.

Detective Constable Craig Dilworth, Dalkeith CID, said: “We believe that the suspects targeted this man thinking that he was carrying a large sum of money. He wasn’t. We think they were lying in wait for him so it appears they knew his routine and where he would be at certain times.

“Wymet Gardens is a residential cul-de-sac, so it is possible, despite the early hour, that neighbours may have seen or heard the suspects in the area, hanging about or running off afterwards.

“If you have information that could assist officers with the investigation, then please contact the CID at Dalkeith via 101 quoting reference number 318 of the 24 October 2019. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.”