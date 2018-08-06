Man charged following attempted housebreakings in Penicuik

A 27-year-old man has been charged after attempting to enter two properties in Penicuik between July 29 & 30.

The man, who attempted to enter two properties in the Rullion Road and Dykes Road areas of Penicuik, will appear at court at a later date.

Community Sergeant Michele Lindsay said: “We remain committed to ensuring that these incidents are robustly investigated and offenders are brought before the courts.

“I’d urge people to make sure that windows and doors are locked at all times, both when away from your property and away from the room, to safeguard against any opportunist thieves.”

Always dial 101 to report suspicious behaviour and 999 if you see a crime in progress.