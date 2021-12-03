Man convicted of Cousland murder

Stock photo.

The 25-year-old pleaded guilty to murdering Craig Sneddon (42), at the High Court in Glasgow today (Friday, December 3).

He has been sentenced to 19 years imprisonment.

The incident happened on Sunday, 17 January, 2021 on a pathway close to Cousland near Dalkeith.

Speaking about the crime, Detective Chief Inspector Bryan Burns said: “Jordan Dickson subjected Craig Sneddon to a brutal attack which ultimately resulted in his death.

“He has now admitted his responsibility for this and will face the consequences of his actions.