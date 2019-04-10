Man found at Crichton Castle, Pathhead, named as missing Mayfield man Ross Taylor

Police in Midlothian have confirmed that the body of a man found near to Crichton Castle, is that of missing Mayfield man Ross Taylor.

Mr Taylor was reported missing on Sunday, March 30. He was later found on Friday, April 5, in a wooded area near to Crichton Castle in Pathhead.

Ross Taylor, aged 30.

The death is being treated as non-suspicious and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Chief Inspector Arron Clinkscales, Area Commander for Midlothian, said: “Ross’ family has shown considerable bravery and dignity throughout this traumatic time and our thoughts are with them as they come to terms with their loss.

“I would like to thank those members of the public and media who assisted in our search and appeals for information, their support was essential and is very much appreciated.

“We are continuing to support Ross’ family and offer them assistance throughout this difficult time.”