Man found guilty of Dalkeith woman’s murder

The man responsible for the murder of Dalkeith woman Hannah Dorans in the Chesser area of Edinburgh last year has now been convicted.

At the conclusion of the trial yesterday at Glasgow High Court, 25-year-old Frazer Neil was found guilty of murdering his ex-girlfriend and also of breach of bail by contacting her family online.‎

Frazer Neil has been convicted of Hannah's murder.

Hannah, from Dalkeith, had recently finished a night-shift as a carer in the Murrayfield area when at the insistence of Neil she went to the flat on Hutchison Road on the morning of February 11, 2017 to retrieve belongings after she terminated their relationship ‎a fortnight before.

At around 10.25am that morning, Neil called Police Scotland via 999 to report that he’d killed the 21-year-old.

Emergency services attended immediately and Hannah was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Detective Inspector Stuart Alexander of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team said: “My thoughts are with Hannah’s family who have had a long wait to see justice being done. This will not compensate for the loss of Hannah but I hope it gives them a degree of comfort at what is a very emotional time.

“During the course of the trial, Neil was shown to be a manipulative and dangerous individual who brutally took the life of a young woman who once trusted him.

“He continues to show no comprehension of the severity of his crimes and the devastation his actions have caused.

“To lose Hannah in such a way has caused indescribable pain to her family, friends and colleagues and my sympathies continue to be with them.”

Neil is due to be sentenced at Glasgow High Court on November 29.

A statement issued by Hannah’s family via Police Scotland on February 12, 2017 said: “Hannah was a much loved daughter, sister and auntie and we are absolutely devastated as a family by her death.”