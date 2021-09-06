Man identified after fatal road crash in Gorebridge

Stock

Robert Gary Boa, known as Gary, from Walkerburn, was the driver of a black Seat Ibiza which was involved in a collision with a white Scania tipper HGV at around 3.30pm on Friday, September 3.

Speaking about the incident, Sergeant Jennifer Forbes from the Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts remain with Mr Boa’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Our enquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing and I would urge anyone with information who hasn’t yet spoken to a police officer to come forward.