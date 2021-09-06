Man identified after fatal road crash in Gorebridge
A 52-year-old man died after a serious crash on the B7007 Innerleithen Road in Gorebridge last week.
Robert Gary Boa, known as Gary, from Walkerburn, was the driver of a black Seat Ibiza which was involved in a collision with a white Scania tipper HGV at around 3.30pm on Friday, September 3.
Speaking about the incident, Sergeant Jennifer Forbes from the Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts remain with Mr Boa’s family and friends at this difficult time.
“Our enquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing and I would urge anyone with information who hasn’t yet spoken to a police officer to come forward.
“Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2048 of 3 September, 2021.”