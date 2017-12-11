Man in serious condition in hospital

Police are investigating after a 22-year-old man was found injured in Polton Street, Bonnyrigg, at around 1.20am last Saturday (December 9).

The man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where he remains in a serious condition. Police cordoned off the area outside the Chase pub on Saturday morning while they carried out investigations.

Inquiries as to how he sustained his injuries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 and quote incident number 321 of the 9th December.