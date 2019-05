Police in Midlothian can confirm that the body of a man has been found in Gorebridge.

During enquiries into the missing person Tony Hutchison, police officers have discovered a man’s body in Jubilee Crescent, Gorebridge.

The discovery was made on Thursday evening (May 30).

Inquiries are still at an early stage and there has been no confirmed identification.

The missing person’s next of kin is being kept updated on enquiries.