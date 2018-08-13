Man sentenced for sexual crimes against teenagers in Edinburgh and Midlothian

A man has today (Monday) been sentenced to prison for a number of serious sexual offences committed against teenagers in Edinburgh and Midlothian.

At the High Court in Glasgow on July 14 2018, Scott Forbes was convicted of raping a 14-year-old girl at a property in the Gilmerton area Edinburgh.

Forbes was also found guilty of the serious sexual assault of another 14-year-old girl at an address in the Firrhill area, and possession of indecent images of children.

He was further convicted of filming a teenager as she undressed without her consent at her home in Midlothian, and pled guilty to taking indecent images of children.

The offences all took place between November 2009 and May 2017, and detectives were alerted to Forbes after the victims bravely reported their attacks to the police.

The now 49-year-old was sentenced at the High Court of Edinburgh to nine years in prison and registered indefinitely as a sex offender.

Detective Sergeant Jonny Wright, of Edinburgh’s Public Protection Unit, said: “Scott Forbes is a devious individual who took advantage of each of the victims’ trust.

“I want to commend their bravery in coming forward, which has led to Forbes’ conviction.

“I would also like to reassure any victims of sexual crime that there is no time limit to reporting offences and we will always investigate.”

Anyone with information about sexual offences can contact Police Scotland on 101, or report this anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.