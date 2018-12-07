Man sentenced to eight years in prison for physical and sexual abuse, including Gorebridge offences

A man who physically and sexually assaulted five women has today (December 7) been jailed.

At the High Court in Edinburgh, Oliver Dalgleish, originally from Rosyth, was sentenced to eight years in prison.

The offences took place between December 2006 and October 2016 in the Dumfermline, Jedburgh, Edinburgh, Gorebridge, Musselburgh, Crombie and Rosyth areas.

Officers from Police Scotland’s Domestic Abuse Task Force began to investigate the now 28-year-old in November 2016 and he was subsequently charged in June 2018.

Dalgleish went on trial at the High Court in Edinburgh on 19 September 2018, where he was found guilty of a catalogue of serious sexual and violent offences.

Detective Sergeant Colin Moffat from the Domestic Abuse Task Force said: “We welcome the sentencing today of Oliver Dalgleish and hope that the women can take some comfort from this and begin to move on with their lives.

“Dalgleish is a dangerous individual who is a risk to the public. I would like to thank the victims for their bravery, courage, and support throughout our enquiries. Dalgleish failed to admit his actions and they had to endure a trial process, which has ensured justice has now been served.

“We will not tolerate domestic abuse and I would encourage anyone to report such crimes so these can be thoroughly investigated. We will continue to work alongside partner agencies to protect the safety of victims involved, and alongside the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service to bring perpetrators brought before the courts.”

Anyone with concerns or information about domestic abuse can contact Police Scotland on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.