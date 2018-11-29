Man sentenced to life in prison for murdering Dalkeith woman

The man who murdered Dalkeith woman Hannah Dorans has today (November 29) been jailed.

Frazer Neil, now aged 25, was sentenced at Edinburgh High Court to life in prison with a minimum of 19 years before he can be considered for parole. He will also remain on licence for the rest of his life.

Neil was found guilty on November 1 of the murder of Hannah, his ex-partner, at his flat on Hutchison Road in Edinburgh on February 11, 2017.

He was also found guilty of a breach of bail by contacting her family online the following month.

Hannah, aged 21 from Dalkeith, had finished a night-shift as a care support worker in the Murrayfield area when, at Neil’s insistence, she went to his flat to collect some documents she needed to buy a new car.

At around 10.25am, Neil called Police Scotland via 999 to report that he’d killed Hannah. Emergency services attended immediately and Hannah was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Keith and Moira Dorans, Hannah’s parents, said: “No sentence will ever be long enough for us. The life of our wonderful daughter was brutally taken from her and our lives are forever changed.

“Hannah was a beautiful person. Her life was ended far too soon but she will never be forgotten by those who loved and cared for her.”

Detective Inspector Stuart Alexander of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team said: “My thoughts are with Hannah’s family at what is a really difficult time for them.

“Keith and Moira, and their family, have shown tremendous dignity throughout the whole judicial process and the trial.

“The devastating loss of their beloved daughter, and their long wait for justice to see Neil sentenced and unable to hurt anyone else, has been agonising for them.

“Neil has been shown to be a dangerous and manipulative individual who preyed on Hannah’s trusting and caring nature, and we welcome this sentence.

“This conviction will not compensate in any way for their loss but, hopefully, it will give them a degree of comfort that justice has been done.”

Anyone who may be concerned that someone they know is at risk of harm from a current or former partner can contact Police Scotland on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

You also have the ‘Right to Ask’ if you are worried that your partner, or the partner of someone you know, may have an abusive past through the Disclosure Scheme for Domestic Abuse Scotland.