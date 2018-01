Police Scotland can confirm that a 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a number of serious road traffic offences in Dalkeith.

Officers observed a vehicle being driven at speed in Suttieslea Road in the Mayfield area at around 9pm on Monday (January 29).

Following inquiries by officers in the area the vehicle was traced at Old Craighall Roundabout a short time later where the driver was arrested.

He is scheduled to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today (Tuesday).