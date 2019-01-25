Mayfield drugs arrest

A man has been charged under the Misuse of Drugs Act following proactive enforcement activity in Midlothian.

Officers from the Lothians and Scottish Borders Community Investigation Unit (CIU) carried out a personal search of a man in Mayfield Road, Mayfield, yesterday (Thursday).

Thirteen wraps of crack cocaine worth £500 were recovered and the 31-year-old was due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today (Friday).

Constable John Lumsden from the CIU said: “All drug offences are treated with the utmost seriousness and those found to be involved can expect to be robustly dealt with.

“Prior to the arrest of this male a number of members of the public came forward to provide really useful information and we would like to thank them for assisting us.”