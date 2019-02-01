Midlothian business break-ins

Police in Midlothian are investigating three break-ins to businesses premises in the region early yesterday morning.

The incidents all occurred between 4.30am and 6.05am on Thursday (January 31) in Straiton, Dalkeith and Lasswade.

Firstly, entry was forced to the Subway restaurant at Straiton Retail Park and a four-figure sum of cash was stolen from within.

A short time later the Butterfly and Insect World centre in Lasswade was broken into, however, nothing was taken.

Officers also received a call from staff at the K and I Coachworks in Dalkeith after the building was entered and some electrical equipment was stolen.

Inquiries are ongoing to establish if these break-ins are linked and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Debbie Duncan from Dalkeith CID said: “Each of these premises are in relatively short travelling distance of one another with a vehicle and so we are looking to establish if the same persons are responsible.

“We would ask members of the public who remember seeing any suspicious activity around the affected businesses during the early hours of Thursday morning to contact police immediately.

“In addition, anyone with any further information relevant to this ongoing investigation, is also urged to get in touch.”

Those with information can contact Dalkeith CID via 101 and quote incident numbers 365 (Subway); 422 (K&I) or 907 (Butterfly and Insect World) of the 31st January. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.