Midlothian crimebeat

The latest round-up of crime in the west side of the county.

At 11.30pm on May 3 Glencorse Golf Club, Milton Bridge was broken into and a quantity of golf clubs stolen, enquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible. Police are particularly keen to trace two males seen walking towards the course following the incident.

At 11.15pm on April 30 a break-in occurred to a business premises at Bilston Industrial Estate. Police enquiries are ongoing.

Meanwhile, two males aged 13 and 14 were charged in connection with a willful fire-raising incident in Loanhead woodland on May 6.

On May 2 a 15-year-old male was charged by police in connection with a shoplifting at Tesco, Penicuik.

Meanwhile, at 7.40am on May 3 a blue Dacia Duster parked on Royal Court, Penicuik was discovered to have had its locks super-glued.

Sometime between 3.15pm on Monday, April 30 and 3.15pm on Wednesday, May 2, a child’s green, white and blue scooter was stolen from the grounds of Bonnyrigg Primary School.

A 36-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man have been charged by police in connection with an attempted break-in to business premises in the Loan, Loanhead, on Sunday, May 6.

Between 8pm on Monday, April 30 and 11am on Tuesday, May 1, a blue Ford Fiesta parked on Avon Grove, Penicuik was vandalised, with scratch marks found on the bodywork.

At about 10.30am on Wednesday, May 2, police recovered a stolen quad bike on land near to Pentland Road, Loanhead. The bike had previously been stolen from the Gorebridge area.

If you can assist police with information on any of these crimes, call 101.